Social Media Abuzz as George Clooney Denies Rumours of $520 Million Divorce

Anonymous insiders earlier claimed that Clooney’s wife Amal escaped to their Mediterranean retreat along with the couple’s children, warning her husband that “if he comes, he’ll have to stay in the guest house”.

Hollywood celebrity George Clooney has stepped forward and personally addressed the shocking claims of his wife Amal attempting to divorce him, which emerged earlier this week.

The rumour mill started churning when the Radar Online gossip website said that “the reported $520 million divorce battle” between Clooney and Amal is “about to get nasty” as the latter allegedly fled with their two children to the couples' new home in Sardinia, telling her husband to stay away.

According to insiders cited by the website, Clooney urged his wife to come back and kept “bombarding her with texts, demanding ‘Let me see the twins!’”.

"George is beside himself. Pals said he is pleading with Amal to come home! He wanted them to enjoy the new property together, but after an explosive argument she ran off there with Alexander and Ella. She’s told him if he comes, he’ll have to stay in the guest house!" one insider reportedly said.

Clooney himself, however, dismissed these allegations, telling Hollywood Life that "the story is made up".

The rumours of this alleged celebrity quarrel stirred up social media, with people wondering whether these allegations are true and what may come of them.

Is she tired of bearding all of a sudden? She knows what he does to those boys, she’s guilty too! — Aubrey⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Aubpatriot) 23 января 2019 г.

Huge, if true. Another actors wife getting set to cash in? She married well. #jealous — PreFab2PrettyFab (@Fab2Pre) 24 января 2019 г.

What do you think if the rumors that it’s a sham marriage? — ScoobyCrew (@FinchFlyer) 24 января 2019 г.