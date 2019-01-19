Queensland Family Finds Python in Their Toilet (PHOTO)

Australia is a beautiful, sunny continent, with a diverse array of flora and fauna, and rich in marine life. However, it is also home to more venomous snakes than any other country.

A family was chagrined to find a carpet python inside their toilet in Brisbane, Australia. After they discovered it, the immediately called Brisbane Snake Catchers, as they wanted to get rid of their guest.

Stewart Lalor from Brisbane Snake Catchers had no trouble grabbing the pernicious python.

"I've had jobs in the past where I've had hands in the toilet for half an hour," Lalor said, as quoted by the Courier Mail.

Apparently, the snake was looking for food and water.