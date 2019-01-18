McDonald's Customer Arrested After Throwing Coffee at Employee (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Joshua Emery Noel, a 29-year-old resident of Camden, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with assault on Wednesday after he turned himself in to police this week over a December 2018 altercation in which he threw hot coffee at a McDonald's employee.

The Camden Police Department issued an arrest warrant on January 11 for Noel after obtaining surveillance footage from McDonald's that showed him opening his cup and throwing the coffee at the 16-year-old employee.

The department released the recording after its other leads fell through. "We hope the pictures will help someone to identify him for us," Camden Police Department Chief Joe Floyd said at the time.

​According to local media reports, the altercation between Noel and the teenager unfolded after Noel pulled up to the restaurant's drive-thru window, demanding his large order of fries and displeased with the slow service.

The already tense situation quickly got kicked up a notch after Noel spoke with the restaurant's manager and reportedly "became obnoxious." The State reported that the teen was initially hesitant to return to her drive-thru post on account of Noel having said he planned to throw his coffee at her.

However, she ultimately did return to speak with Noel, immediately ending up with a face full of coffee before Noel sped away from the scene of the crime in his red Ford Focus. The teen did not suffer any injuries as a result of the attack.

© Screenshot/News 19 WLTX Mugshot of 29-year-old South Carolina resident Joshua Emery Noel

Camden police noted in a release that various individuals began reaching out to law enforcement officials to identify Noel as the irate coffee-flinging McDonald's customer. Multiple reports were also reported to the department's Crimestoppers line, local news station WIS News reported.

Camden's Detective R. Dallas Rabon told the Chronicle-Independent on Friday that during police interviews, Noel did admit to the offense, and that he was subsequently charged with second-degree assault and battery. He was later booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center and handed a $7,500 bond, which was paid.

If convicted, Noel could face up to three years in prison for the misdemeanor offense.