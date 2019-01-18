Beauty Queen Turned Pilot Conquers Instagram With Sassy Travel PHOTOS

Apparently unsatisfied with only competing in beauty pageants, Ana Paula Cespedes chose to take to the skies and become a pilot, seeking to show her social media audience “the best of every flight” she takes part in.

Ana Paula Cespedes is a gorgeous 21-year old model and pilot from Paraguay who already amassed a substantial following on social media by sharing pictures of her adventures on earth and in the sky.

A participant of a number of beauty contests who won the title of Miss Supranational Paraguay in 2018, Cespedes decided to follow in the footsteps of her father and become a pilot as soon as she left school.

"Flying is the best way to feel peace and to dream with your eyes open. It's such a good way to leave everything that worries you on the ground and set your mind free in an amazing way", she told the Daily Mail.

According to her, she seeks to “show the best of every flight” it her pictures, and that the best thing about her job is a chance to see “so many places, so many faces”.