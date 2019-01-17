Int'l Conflict: Russian Cat Fighting With Fox Over Sausage on Border (VIDEO)

A cat and fox were reportedly spotted having a fight over a sausage at the Polish-Russian border, specifically, at the Mamonovo-Gronovo crossing point.
READ MORE: Cutest Thief: Raccoon Wants to Steal Egg
A witness said that when the wild animal approached the cats, they reacted calmly as a fox was not anything extraordinary for them. After that, the felines took all the food that they failed to finish, and, in the end, one of the cats started a fight with the fox.
All comments
Show new comments (0)