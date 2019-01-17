Int'l Conflict: Russian Cat Fighting With Fox Over Sausage on Border (VIDEO)

People were queuing at the border and feeding fat Russian cats when the fox decided to join the group to at least get a small bite, according to witnesses cited by the Komsomolskaya Pravda Russian news outlet.

A cat and fox were reportedly spotted having a fight over a sausage at the Polish-Russian border, specifically, at the Mamonovo-Gronovo crossing point.

A witness said that when the wild animal approached the cats, they reacted calmly as a fox was not anything extraordinary for them. After that, the felines took all the food that they failed to finish, and, in the end, one of the cats started a fight with the fox.