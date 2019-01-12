Register
07:44 GMT +312 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cocaine

    Instagram Influencer Admits Reliance on Cocaine, Cigarettes to Keep Weight Low

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    112

    Ruby Matthews told her followers all about her unhealthy lifestyle, which consisted of cocaine and cigarettes, in a question-and-answer session on Instagram Tuesday, saying it is practically all she did to maintain her weight of just 119 pounds.

    “I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke,” she said, according to the Australian site news.com.au. “And in between, had the tapas. Like my life was tapas and cocaine.”

    Matthews told followers that it was “pretty easy” to cover up her drug use and unhealthy eating habits, the Huffington Post reported.

    READ MORE: Twitterstorm as Demi Lovato Rips Instagram for Fat-Shaming 'Game of Sultans' Ad

    “A lot of people never really understood like how I could eat and still be so thin. But I guess it’s pretty easy to hide an addiction. Whether it’s addiction, depression, anxiety.”

    Matthews, a mother of two, also revealed that such a “diet” isn’t something new for the beauty industry and other social media influencers.

    “I need to be careful what I’m saying here, but in the modeling and influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie [coke],” the 25-year-old revealed. “That is how most physiques are maintained… that’s how my physique was maintained.”

    Kanye West enters Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Kanye West Laments Drake For 'Following' Kim on Instagram, 'Trying to Pick Fight'
    Marissa Meshulam, a dietitian and nutritionist, told Yahoo Lifestyle that social media influencers need to be careful with the messages they are sending their audiences, as broadcasting an unhealthy lifestyle could be harmful for some of their followers.

    View this post on Instagram

    💥💥

    A post shared by RUBY TUESDAY MATTHEWS (@rubytuesdaymatthews) on Nov 1, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

    “People look at influencers as ‘goals’ in so many ways. Followers then try everything to replicate their influencers’ lifestyles, thinking that they too can achieve these goals. Ruby may have been ‘skinny’ while following that diet, but I think we can all agree there is absolutely nothing healthy about it,” she said.

    However, many of Matthews’ followers appreciated her confessions about her previous drug use and efforts to change, noting that it was “real”, “honest” and “a breath of fresh air” in an industry “where everyone is always trying to project that they are ‘perfect’”

    Related:

    Twitterstorm as Demi Lovato Rips Instagram for Fat-Shaming 'Game of Sultans' Ad
    Trump Teases 'The Wall Is Coming' in Game of Thrones Instagram Meme
    Monarch of Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo Amasses Record 150 Million Followers
    Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Drama
    Kanye West Laments Drake For Following Kim on Instagram, 'Trying to Pick Fight'
    Two Million People Watch David Beckham and Son Dancing on Instagram
    Tags:
    influencer, model, influence, cocaine, cigarettes, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse