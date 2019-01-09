Model Has Her Breasts Rubbed to Test Urban Legend, Gets Unusual Results

Nana Yasuda, a 27-year old bikini model from Japan, took part in an a peculiar experiment aimed at determining the veracity one of the oldest and probably raciest Japanese urban legends which states that rubbing a woman’s breasts can enlarge them.
"ひたすら1万回"見てくださったみなさんありがとうございました☺️— 安田七奈🎀なーちゃ (@nana_yasuda72) 1 января 2019 г.
私よりもずっとずっと大変だったちなみんと星野さん本当におつかれさまでした‼︎
そして戸瀬先生ありがとうございました❤️#ひたらすら1万回#1万回ハウス pic.twitter.com/1mfH9NlPsh
According to SoraNews24, the experiment was broadcast on TV Tokyo, with the results being announced “as part of a program in which 10,000-repetition experiments were performed in various fields, including Japanese calligraphy strokes and kendo sword swings”.
The experiment was conducted over the course of 12 days, as it was decided that a 10,000-rub session might put too much strain on the model’s chest.
今年最後のひるなーちゃ！— 安田七奈🎀なーちゃ (@nana_yasuda72) 31 декабря 2018 г.
２０１９年もよろしくね😚❤️ pic.twitter.com/SvN676qruv
The rubbing was conducted as per the instructions of a “breast development counselor” who devised “a multi-motion cycle that began with firmly cupping the underside of Yasuda’s breasts and transitioning to palming and rotating them”.
おや？もうお昼か！— 安田七奈🎀なーちゃ (@nana_yasuda72) 27 декабря 2018 г.
ひるなーちゃ🙃 pic.twitter.com/CuM7oECAyw
In the end, Yasuda’s cup size apparently increased from a D to a F, with her bust size exhibiting a minor increase of 1cm, from 82cm to 83cm, while her underbust became somewhat smaller, shrinking from 73.5cm to 68.5cm.
"So according to the program, rubbing Yasuda’s chest 10,000 times didn’t just make her bust two cup sizes larger, it altered the shape of her breasts too, adding volume at the top while compacting them at the bottom," the media outlet summarised.
