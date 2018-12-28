Netizens Are Indignant at Instagram for Rolling Out New Interface 'by Mistake'

The famous photo sharing app mistakenly presented a new update of its news feed interface with a whole new layout change, causing users to become confused.

In the new version of the app users should have scrolled the news feed from left to right instead of scrolling up and down. Outraged comments on social media from unhappy users were not long in coming, however. Around half an hour later, Instagram reverted the interface back to the old format.

absolutely awful, never do it again please

also bring back chronological order — 🦌🎄 festive frittata 🎄🦌 (@hydaen_) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, wrote on Twitter: "Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated."

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 27 декабря 2018 г.

However, some of the users expressed a desire to try the new version of the app, claiming that a lot of people are just "afraid of something new."