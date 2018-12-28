Netizens Are Indignant at Instagram for Rolling Out New Interface 'by Mistake'

In the new version of the app users should have scrolled the news feed from left to right instead of scrolling up and down. Outraged comments on social media from unhappy users were not long in coming, however. Around half an hour later, Instagram reverted the interface back to the old format.
— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Hopefully it never comes back.— Marcus (@MarcusAureZA) 27 декабря 2018 г.
Test failed. Bring back chronological timelines, please and thanks.— Rivya (@Serend1p1ty9) 27 декабря 2018 г.
absolutely awful, never do it again please— 🦌🎄 festive frittata 🎄🦌 (@hydaen_) 27 декабря 2018 г.
also bring back chronological order
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, wrote on Twitter: "Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated."
Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 27 декабря 2018 г.
However, some of the users expressed a desire to try the new version of the app, claiming that a lot of people are just "afraid of something new."
— Slay Thompson (@ZeroLimitRich) 27 декабря 2018 г.
I didn't get to try it, being an alpha tester and all, but I'd like to see how it works, people complain about it without trying for at least a day or two. Also we really need a dark theme.— Kaio Henrique (@Nhyphk) 27 декабря 2018 г.
