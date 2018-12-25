Director Faces Twitter Backlash After Calling For 'Transgender' James Bond

Dominic West claimed that Hannah Graf, the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the British Army, would make a good replacement for Daniel Craig, and suggested this move would be a good idea “because there are a lot of transgender people in the army”.

English actor and director Dominic West has recently found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of online criticism after he suggested that legendary fictional superspy character James Bond should be played by a transgender actor in the next instalment of the saga.

West voiced this suggestion during an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, arguing that Hannah Graf, the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the British Army, would be a fine replacement for Daniel Craig

"She’s a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond. That’s actually a brilliant idea. They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army," he claimed.

However, it appears that not everyone on Twitter shared his vision.

Sean Bean steps out as Jane Bond in the latest Bond offering, Meat and two veg. pic.twitter.com/etO6dIO9Qd — Liam McCarthy (@LiamRedgrave) 23 декабря 2018 г.

They need to stop. The next James Bond needs to be a POC, disabled, Democrat. Blah Blah Blah. Just stop. pic.twitter.com/R8IYY3ETgE — AnaBanana (@CinderBelle615) 24 декабря 2018 г.

A number of people also argued that James Bond should be cast just as he was portrayed in the original books by Ian Fleming.

James Bond is a heterosexual man as per Ian Flamings books. If Dominic West wants a transgender secret agent then write a script for them, but just leave 007 alone. The worlds gone mad!!!! — louiseratley (@Pileontheprobs) 23 декабря 2018 г.

How about we leave James Bond the way it is. pic.twitter.com/C91XpKL6eM — cckbyv 💄 (@simone_easter) 23 декабря 2018 г.