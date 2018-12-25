UK Football Star Gary Lineker Rebukes Trump, Prompting Twitter Meltdown

Gary Lineker, a former English football player and an avid Twitter user, made an unexpected response to US President Donald Trump on Monday.
"You are kidding", he commented on Trump's all-caps tweet about the global community "respecting America again". His remark would probably go unnoticed — if it wasn't for the fact that it was written in Russian.
ты шутишь https://t.co/YdgP4Iq8oR— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 декабря 2018 г.
It triggered a host of Christmas messages from Russians, who were apparently delighted with their language going global.
lmao gary😂😂😂— ninelle🎗 (@ninellefcb) 24 декабря 2018 г.
Merry Christmas from Russia 🇷🇺❤️
From Russia, with love.— Bee Positive #YellowRose (@BeaumontBee) 24 декабря 2018 г.
С Рождеством! Merry Christmas— Pavel M (@apashiy) 24 декабря 2018 г.
This is your best ever tweet.— ️Sean (@ScouserInIberia) 24 декабря 2018 г.
