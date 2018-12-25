UK Football Star Gary Lineker Rebukes Trump, Prompting Twitter Meltdown

The Three Lions' third-highest striker is widely acknowledged for his goal scoring ability and masterful commentary, but he revealed a new skill on Christmas Eve that hardly anybody could have thought of.

Gary Lineker, a former English football player and an avid Twitter user, made an unexpected response to US President Donald Trump on Monday.

"You are kidding", he commented on Trump's all-caps tweet about the global community "respecting America again". His remark would probably go unnoticed — if it wasn't for the fact that it was written in Russian.

It triggered a host of Christmas messages from Russians, who were apparently delighted with their language going global.

lmao gary😂😂😂



Merry Christmas from Russia 🇷🇺❤️ — ninelle🎗 (@ninellefcb) 24 декабря 2018 г.

From Russia, with love. — Bee Positive #YellowRose (@BeaumontBee) 24 декабря 2018 г.

С Рождеством! Merry Christmas — Pavel M (@apashiy) 24 декабря 2018 г.