Students of St. Petersburg's Polytechnic University witnessed an unusual sighting on December 22 when an exotic bird, an emu, was found strutting through the halls of the institution, Russian media reported.

The extravagant bird was brought to the university on Saturday and was to be used in a New Year's festive event for children, hosted in the building's White Hall.

Students spotted the emu and took pictures of it, posting some snaps on social media.

У НАМ ПО УНИВЕРУ ГУЛЯЕТ СТРАУС pic.twitter.com/xvUj09oQ8T — Castaway ❯❯❯❯ (@blue__sky250) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​One of the photos showed the bird accompanied by a woman.