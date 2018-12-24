Register
24 December 2018
    Nikolausin

    Ho Ho Ho! 'Reindeer Boobs' Sweep Across Internet on Christmas (PHOTOS)

    Viral
    The racy and provocative trend reportedly emerged five years ago after a certain business owner got a flash of inspiration during an ugly Christmas sweater party.

    As the Christmas holiday season descends upon the world, it seems that a holiday trend known as “reindeer boob”, which involves wearing an outfit with one of your breasts exposed and decorated as a reindeer, is once again surfacing on social media.

    According to The Irish Daily Star, the risqué trend first appeared in 2013 when Your Sassy Grandma started selling “cheeky Christmas jumpers online”.

    ​As Your Sassy Grandma owner Tyler Sheri Wiseman explained, she came up with this idea after an ugly Christmas sweater party in 2012.

    "As you can imagine we had a hard time finding ugly sweaters to wear, so being the crafty people we are we just made some. Then next year we had another sweater party. This time I got online and really searched for unique ideas", she said. "I saw a picture of a person with a similar reindeer boob so I hunted online to see if anyone was selling such a thing. No one had anything even remotely similar, no reindeer, no pasties, no reindeer boob sweaters, etc. So we drew up a bunch of prototypes, researched how to make pasties etc. This is the design we came up with".

    Earlier in November, Go Get Glitter unveiled another racy holiday trend called "pudding boobs" – a pair of Christmas puddings painted on a person’s exposed breasts.

    Metropolitan Policewoman Arrests Attention on Instagram With Racy PHOTOS, VIDEOS
    'Animal Grin of Tolerance:' Mixed Feelings as Playboy Casts Bald Model (PHOTOS)
    Clergy Enraged as Christmas Carol Altered to Ditch Reference to Mary's Virginity
    Tags:
    trend, nudity, fashion, appearance, Christmas
