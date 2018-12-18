Guess What Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Likes to Eat

The minister also said that he isn’t really a fan of rap music, and that while he likes canoeing, there’s one aspect of this type of activity that he isn’t fond of.

During a recent interview on Russian radio, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed some details of his personal life, including his culinary preferences.

"Sour shchi, borsch," Lavrov said about his favourite dishes, adding that he really likes soups.

When asked about his favourite type of music, Lavrov remarked that he isn't particularly fond of rap music.

"I like bards: Vysotsky, Okudzhava, Vizbor, Mityaev," the minister elaborated.

Commenting on how he prefers to spend his vacations, Lavrov explained that he's really likes canoeing but at the same time is not really into fishing.

"I'm not really a fishing sort, so when we go canoeing down the, say, Katun River, two members of our group handle the fishing, while I break camp and watch the fire," he explained.