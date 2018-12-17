Philippines’ Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The 24 years old beauty queen, who has conquered the "Universe", became the fourth Filipino to bring home the crown.
Miss Universe 2018 is… PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) 17 декабря 2018 г.
Fresh Miss Universe was among the most trending topics on Twitter since the beginning of the contest. Before getting the title, Gray reportedly was a singer and model with a Master Certificate in Music Theory from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, US.
Philippines, this is it. 💫 What an amazing journey this has been — from day one back in January 2018 of announcing candidacy @bbpilipinasofficial to today. 🙏 Philippines, you have endlessly inspired me, given me strength and support. I want nothing more than to bring pride to you and give my all to give the best Christmas gift ever to my country. 🇵🇭💛 Mahal kita, Philippines. Para sayo 'to. Stand by me prayer warriors, laban tayo. 🙏 Photography @bjpascual Styling @eldzsmejia Makeup @jellyeugenio Hair @hairbybrentsales
One of my @missuniverse highlights, celebrating Thai Night dressed in beautiful Thai silk creation by @asavagroup 💜 I'm so passionate about Filipino fabrics so I love that we were able to celebrate the craftsmenship and locally made fabrics of Thailand. 🇹🇭 Khapkhunka! 🙏
Venezuelan model and actress Sthefany Gutierrez was named the runner-up, while Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green finished third.
Yulia Polyachikhina, Miss Russia 2018, whose costumes were considered by the public and hosts among the best, dropped out of the competition at the selection stage before the semi-finals earlier on Monday.
