Taiwanese Woman Named 'Most Beautiful Fishmonger' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Photos of the Taiwanese woman handling fish were shared on Facebook by one of the social network's users, making the 26-year-old extremely popular.
Liu Pengpeng thanked her fans on the Internet, saying that she was "overwhelmed" by all the support people had given her.
In an interview she gave to the Daily Mail she called on people visiting her family's store to "buy more fish" from her mom.
“My family has been running this stall for four generations and business has always been good. To be honest, a lot of people who are here now are just busy filming me on their phones, I’d rather they buy more fish from my mom,” Liu said on Facebook.
She also pledged to continue working at the market.
