Netizens Mock Sonic Movie Poster for Being Shot 'From D*ck Perspective'

The first poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was mocked over the weekend for the beloved video-game character's new look: the film’s production team granted him an apparent muscular and humanoid form.

Just days after social media users made jokes about Sonic the Hedgehog keeping up with leg day on the first poster to the much-anticipated live-action movie, a Twitterian posted an alleged second poster that has already set off a landslide on the internet.

apparently a poster for Sonic The Hedgehog movie pic.twitter.com/WUrBpN7pOr — Wario64 (@Wario64) 12 December 2018

Besides demonstrating Sonic's new human-like legs, the poster shows a view of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge that netizens described as having been shot from the perspective of the hedgehog's genitals.

Oh sweet I always wanted to see what the world would look like if I was Sonic the Hedgehog’s dick https://t.co/DTsY2yGxkC — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) 12 December 2018

Ok I’m late on this, but is there Sonic Dick Cam discourse yet? Like, did ppl estimate his dick size from the position of the camera here? https://t.co/3l0WcpQ7F4 — Danielle Riendeau (@Danielleri) 12 December 2018

It's looking BETTER AND BETTER.



I guess it's filmed from the perspective of Sonic's dick? — Stevey Gregson (@RoboticSteve) 12 December 2018

This poster is terrible and the perspective makes it look like I'm Sonic's dick pic.twitter.com/Z7aRUKzEKJ — Jimmy Patel (@jpatel02) 12 December 2018

i feel like Sonic's next photo is going to be an unsolicited dick pic and i am scared™ pic.twitter.com/EDpjSdLYoM — Em (@pussycat_tweets) 12 December 2018

Why is this sonic poster framed like mediocre dick pic? pic.twitter.com/SvVEIpTO1q — Daniel Morsing (@DanielMorsing) 12 December 2018

The movie poster has yet to be confirmed by Paramount.