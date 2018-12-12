Netizens Mock Sonic Movie Poster for Being Shot 'From D*ck Perspective'

Just days after social media users made jokes about Sonic the Hedgehog keeping up with leg day on the first poster to the much-anticipated live-action movie, a Twitterian posted an alleged second poster that has already set off a landslide on the internet.
apparently a poster for Sonic The Hedgehog movie pic.twitter.com/WUrBpN7pOr— Wario64 (@Wario64) 12 December 2018
Besides demonstrating Sonic's new human-like legs, the poster shows a view of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge that netizens described as having been shot from the perspective of the hedgehog's genitals.
Oh sweet I always wanted to see what the world would look like if I was Sonic the Hedgehog’s dick https://t.co/DTsY2yGxkC— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) 12 December 2018
Ok I’m late on this, but is there Sonic Dick Cam discourse yet? Like, did ppl estimate his dick size from the position of the camera here? https://t.co/3l0WcpQ7F4— Danielle Riendeau (@Danielleri) 12 December 2018
It's looking BETTER AND BETTER.— Stevey Gregson (@RoboticSteve) 12 December 2018
I guess it's filmed from the perspective of Sonic's dick?
This poster is terrible and the perspective makes it look like I'm Sonic's dick pic.twitter.com/Z7aRUKzEKJ— Jimmy Patel (@jpatel02) 12 December 2018
i feel like Sonic's next photo is going to be an unsolicited dick pic and i am scared™ pic.twitter.com/EDpjSdLYoM— Em (@pussycat_tweets) 12 December 2018
Why is this sonic poster framed like mediocre dick pic? pic.twitter.com/SvVEIpTO1q— Daniel Morsing (@DanielMorsing) 12 December 2018
The movie poster has yet to be confirmed by Paramount.
All comments
Show new comments (0)