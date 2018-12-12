Female Judge on Saudi Talent Show Stirs Outrage After Hugging Male Contestant

Over the weekend, a Saudi singer set off a firestorm on Twitter after a video of her hugging the male winner of the signing talent show went viral.

One of the judges from the singing talent show “Najem Al Saudia” (Star of Saudi Arabia), singer Waed hugged Ahmad Gaseri to congratulate him on winning the title during the finale, which was broadcast live on the channel SBC.

وعد تحضن الفائز بـ نجم السعودية 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Q17RvIOe9a — ٰ (@salemalshehri1) 9 December 2018

After the footage emerged on social media, many Saudi netizens accused Waed of disrespecting the kingdom’s values and traditions, with some calling on authorities to take action against her:

TWEET: “Respect Saudi society and the country's reputation”.

#نجم_السعودية

حتى قناة mbc ماسوتها وحتى أحلام ما خمخمت المشتركين كذا

احترموا المجتمع سود الله وجيهكم واحترموا اسم السعوديه pic.twitter.com/f71JEY1sjE — ڪبُريُآء هلَآلَيُ MBS‏ 🇸🇦 (@bin_ahmad59) 8 December 2018

TWEET: “I can’t believe this, Waed”.

ما اصدق يا وعد. pic.twitter.com/Ls4TQuD2YF — شوشو الجنوبيه (@pjwhASBk2Z0psjf) 8 December 2018

TWEET: "What's happening to people's minds? She must be held accountable over this?"

مالذي يحدث لعقول الناس. يجب محاسبتها — مقدام وقت الاقدام (@sn701501) 9 December 2018

Some, however, rushed to defend the star:

TWEET: “She sees him as her son”.

تشوفه زي ولدها — Ha🇸🇦. (@7__lom) 8 December 2018

TWEET: “This show has been on air for months and no-one even noticed it, but suddenly you're all focused on this clop of Waed with the contestant. Now they're playing their favourite role, calling for her to be punished. This is the only thing they're good at”.