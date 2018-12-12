Female Judge on Saudi Talent Show Stirs Outrage After Hugging Male Contestant

One of the judges from the singing talent show “Najem Al Saudia” (Star of Saudi Arabia), singer Waed hugged Ahmad Gaseri to congratulate him on winning the title during the finale, which was broadcast live on the channel SBC.
وعد تحضن الفائز بـ نجم السعودية 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Q17RvIOe9a— ٰ (@salemalshehri1) 9 December 2018
After the footage emerged on social media, many Saudi netizens accused Waed of disrespecting the kingdom’s values and traditions, with some calling on authorities to take action against her:
TWEET: “Respect Saudi society and the country's reputation”.
#نجم_السعودية— ڪبُريُآء هلَآلَيُ MBS 🇸🇦 (@bin_ahmad59) 8 December 2018
حتى قناة mbc ماسوتها وحتى أحلام ما خمخمت المشتركين كذا
احترموا المجتمع سود الله وجيهكم واحترموا اسم السعوديه pic.twitter.com/f71JEY1sjE
TWEET: “I can’t believe this, Waed”.
ما اصدق يا وعد. pic.twitter.com/Ls4TQuD2YF— شوشو الجنوبيه (@pjwhASBk2Z0psjf) 8 December 2018
TWEET: "What's happening to people's minds? She must be held accountable over this?"
مالذي يحدث لعقول الناس. يجب محاسبتها— مقدام وقت الاقدام (@sn701501) 9 December 2018
Some, however, rushed to defend the star:
TWEET: “She sees him as her son”.
تشوفه زي ولدها— Ha🇸🇦. (@7__lom) 8 December 2018
TWEET: “This show has been on air for months and no-one even noticed it, but suddenly you're all focused on this clop of Waed with the contestant. Now they're playing their favourite role, calling for her to be punished. This is the only thing they're good at”.
برنامج نجم السعوديه شهور وهو يعرض ومحد طق له خبر من الشعب بس فجأه كلهم ركزو ع لقطة الفنانه وعد مع المتاسبق وقالو انها حاضنته واشتغلت مهمتهم المفضله المطالبه ب معاقبتها هذا الشي الوحيد اللي شاطرين فيه pic.twitter.com/9nyREgrBMw— ريتـــاج (@R0ooo010) 9 December 2018
