Classic Comedy: Clumsy Santa Slips and Falls Headfirst Off Boat (VIDEO)

Santa Claus traded his sleigh for a boat to delight kids in Cape Town, South Africa, but his grand arrival did not go as planned.

A hilarious clip shot in South Africa shows Santa's failed entrance at Bakoven Beach in Cape Town. The jolly man was hopping out of his boat when he slipped and tumbled onto the beach. His customary "ho-hos" were suddenly interrupted by a "whoa!" as he tumbled onto the shore head over heels, triggering a barrage of laughter from onlookers.

Here is a video shot from inside the boat to give you more perspective.

Let us hope that Santa's gift sack remained undamaged, and all the children got what they wished for.