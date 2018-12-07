Heated Discussion: Pakistani TV Anchor Hit by Fireball During Live on Air

The footage shows the anchor asking panellists about border issues while ignoring an unusual popping sound in the background. Just a few moments later, some sort of fireball knocked him from his chair, while some of his guests continued the debate without noticing the incident.
The video swiftly became viral on social media, with users wondering what really happened in the studio.
What just happened with this news anchor? pic.twitter.com/RoYLekEit0— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) 5 декабря 2018 г.
