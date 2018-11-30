WATCH Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Steal the Show at G20 Summit in Argentina

The way President Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed conducted themselves during their initial exchange at the summit has attracted considerable attention from the media, with the video of their greeting going viral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman managed to steal the spotlight at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires as they merely exchanged a high-five during the event.

The cheerful manner with which the two men greeted each other has apparently caught the eye of quite a few reporters, with the video of the exchange quickly going viral.

Saudi crown prince and Putin greet each other at #G20 summit pic.twitter.com/INGKBd2EjF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) 30 ноября 2018 г.

Find someone who's as happy to see you as Putin is greeting Saudi Crown Prince MBS pic.twitter.com/fZ1TQAi342 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) 30 ноября 2018 г.

The annual G20 summit which kicked off in the Argentina capital on Friday marks the first time the event is being held in South America. The event is attended by leaders of the 19 other countries in the group as well as the EU leadership; it will last from November 30 to December 1.