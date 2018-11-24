'Striptease on Ice' Star Claims Her Instagram Page Got Hacked, Deletes Post

While Tuktamysheva initially wrote that she would try to punish the hackers who dared to try intimidating and extorting her, she later apparently deleted her Twitter post about the hack for unclear reasons.

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has announced that hackers managed to hijack her Instagram page and are now trying to extort her.

"My Instagram page was hacked! I'm so angry right now. I've wrote to support already but no answer from there. Maybe you know someone who can help me?" the figure skater Tweeted.

She added that she wants to punish the hacker who tried to extort and intimidate her, but later apparently deleted her post for unspecified reasons.

The figure skater also revealed that the hacker wants her to wire the ransom money to Turkey.

Earlier, Tuktamysheva stole the spotlight with her performance at the Skate Canada Grand Prix, where she took to the ice wearing a stewardess' uniform, skating to the vibes of Britney Spears' hit song Toxic and stripping off her apparel, finishing the show in only a bra and a tiny skirt.