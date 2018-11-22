'Sex Sells': Ariana Grande Clashes With Piers Morgan Over Nude PHOTO

While Morgan insisted that Little Mix members were only “using sex to sell records”, Grande insisted that she uses her talent and sexuality “all the time”, and that women can be both “naked and dignified.”

Pop singer Ariana Grande became involved in a verbal duel with British journalist Piers Morgan, which apparently ended up boosting the popularity of the latter.

According to BBC, Morgan earned Grande’s ire during a debate on ITV's show Good Morning Britain when he criticized members of girl band Little Mix for posing naked for a photo promoting their latest song and, according to Morgan, "using sex to sell records" and even stealing the idea for the photo from Dixie Chicks.

Hey @LittleMix — when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

​"Here's a great idea, girls — if you want to really empower yourselves, get naked and put the word slut all over your body," Morgan said. "Why don't we stop pretending that getting your kit off is feminist empowerment?"

And after Ariana’s mother slammed Morgan for his subsequent jab against TV show host Ellen DeGeneres, the singer finally joined the fray.

“I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to,” Grande retorted on Twitter. “Women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified. It's OUR choice."

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

​She went on to express hope that one day, he would “realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do”, with Morgan being quick to parry her verbal jabs.

Hi Ariana!

How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother.

Of course, women can do what they like — but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it.

All due respect, but thank YOU. Next… https://t.co/PpRK5Wqs92 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

Now now, young lady — my career's doing just fine thanks.

For the record, I criticise/praise everyone — male, female, gender-fluid.

Indeed, I've written columns praising AND criticising you, and you deserved both. https://t.co/vfsDNqzYLl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

The ensuing spat apparently resulted in Morgan’s name being catapulted to the top of Twitter’s worldwide trends, prompting the journalist to thank Grande for her contribution.