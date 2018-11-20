Register
14:13 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Tulip Tower would be a visitor attraction only and would not contain any offices

    London Set to Get a 'Monster Sperm' to Rival the 'Gherkin' and the Shard

    © Photo : Foster and Partners
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One of Britain's most famous firm of architects has unveiled plans for a Tulip Tower in the heart of the City of London. But no sooner had the images been released than social media users were mocking it as looking like a sperm or even a sex toy.

    An application to build the 1,000 foot skyscraper on a site right next door to 30 St Mary Axe — better known as "The Gherkin" — were submitted to the City of London Corporation on November 13.

    Foster + Partners, the architects who have designed it, say they hope it will complement the London skyline and will join other skyscrapers which have been dubbed the Cheese Grater and the Walkie Talkie.

    But Twitter users were quick to lampoon the building, highlighting the similarities between the shape and a sperm.

    Some even suggested it looked like a giant sex toy.

    Jacob J. Safra, whose Bury Street Properties, will be paying for the building, tried to rise above the smut.

    "The Tulip's elegance and soft strength complements the iconic Gherkin," said Mr. Safra, who hails from a wealthy Syrian Jewish dynasty.

    "Continuing the pioneering design of 30 St Mary Axe, the Tulip is in the spirit of London as a progressive, forward-thinking city. It offers significant benefits to Londoners and visitors as a cultural and social landmark with unmatched educational resources for future generations," said Norman Foster, founder of the famous architecture firm, in a press release.

    'Giant Sperm' Could be on London Skyline by 2025

    If planning permission is granted construction would begin in 2020 and the "giant sperm" could be hovering over the capital by 2025.

    The Tulip Tower is designed to be simply a visitor attraction without any office, hotel or retail space.

    The planning application says there will be transparent passenger pods — or lifts — running up the outside of the building.

    Around 20,000 school children will be offered free visits every year.

    "We are confident in London's role as a global city and are proud to offer its schoolchildren a state-of-the-art classroom in the sky to appreciate London's history and dynamism," said Mr. Safra.

    "The Tulip's soft bud-like form and minimal building footprint reflects its reduced resource use, with high performance glass and optimised building systems reducing its energy consumption. Heating and cooling is provided by zero combustion technology while integrated photovoltaic cells generate energy on site," said Foster + Partners.

    Related:

    Screams as US Skyscraper Lift Plummets 84 Floors With 6 People Stuck Inside
    Up in Flames: Kuwait National Bank’s Incomplete Skyscraper Burns (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Prank VIDEO Shows Penis-Looking Chinese Skyscraper Shoot Out Fireworks
    They Call Me Rocket: Raccoon Climbs Skyscraper in Minnesota
    Tags:
    sperm, sex toys, architecture, tower, skyscrapers, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse