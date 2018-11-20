Trump Mocked for Petting Draught Animal’s Butt (VIDEO)

Only, Trump seemed more interested in the back of the horse than in the tree it had brought.
Former US President Ronald Reagan once said that "there's nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse." Now the American people have been blessed with this.
November 19, 2018
Once Twitter got wind of the action, things went wild.
"He thinks it's a mirror," one user wrote.
He thinks it's a mirror.— I'll ride with you📎 (@mrshellwinger) November 19, 2018
Another ran with the comparison, asking viewers to decide which one was "the horse's arse," Trump or the equestrian's hindquarters.
Spot the horse's arse.#Trump pic.twitter.com/MNoCNvhDjP— Tim Stickland (@sticklandtim) November 19, 2018
Another person looked still lower for comparisons, noting the similarity between the fuzziness of the Clydesdale's legs and the First Hairline.
oh look,— hunting4witches (@Gangl_Gang) November 19, 2018
what the horse wears on it´s legs
trump wears on his head
Another, noting which part of the horse got the president's attention, recalled a leak of "Access Hollywood" in which Trump boasted about his ability to take liberties with women due to his social status.
When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) November 19, 2018
One person recalled comments made by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi about Trump, which seemed to foretell the event.
“I think the press loves him. All day on TV — and I don’t even watch TV, except sports. But he says somebody had a horse face — all day we hear about that.”— Denise T. (@sturgishigh) November 19, 2018
— Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in an interview with the New York Times, on President Trump.
If you're curious, the tree was a 19-foot Fraser fir grown on a farm in Newland, North Carolina.
