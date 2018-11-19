Fists Go Flying at US McDonald's, Man's Pants Fall to Ground (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Recently surfaced cell phone footage shows the moment that two brawls unfolded at a McDonald's restaurant in Louisiana, with one involving a group four women and the other two men.

Footage uploaded to WorldStar Hip Hop on Friday fails to offer much information regarding the cause of the fracas. However, it does indicate that one of the brawlers was a McDonald's employee.

"This went down in Louisiana McDonald's," reads the video caption. "Flip-flops & weave everywhere."

​"Chill out, chill out, chill out," one restaurant goer repeatedly yells out as he attempts to break the employee's hold on one of her opponents. Another McDonald's staff member is also seen trying to deescalate the altercation, telling her fellow worker to "chill out" while tugging her away.

The unidentified filmer later pans his camera to the second match taking place just outside the establishment's entrance. Though the two men were initially seen wrestling with each other, things took a turn when one of the fighters saw his pants and underwear drop to the ground.

Shocked, the filmer couldn't resist dishing out his own commentary on the matter. "Man, that is… oh, that man d**k out… he got his d**k out! What the f**k?!" he said, before channeling his inner child and proceeding to point and laugh at the unfolding events.

After the camera pans back toward the fight inside, the McDonald's employee who was initially exchanging blows is nowhere to be found for an estimated 10 seconds before flying back into the ring. For the remainder of the recording, the employee continues to grapple with a customer sporting pink pajama pants.

Aside from the cause of either brawl, it's also unclear if law enforcement officials were ever called to the scene, if charges were ever filed and if that McDonald's employee has faced disciplinary action.

This latest fracas comes after another Louisiana McDonald's was forced to shut down after an employee's firearm accidentally discharged, damaging a water line in the ceiling, according to local news station KNOE. The employee was later hit with "unspecified gun and drug charges." No injuries were reported.