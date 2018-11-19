Register
22:22 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Recently surfaced cell phone footage shows the moment two brawl unfold at a McDonald's restaurant in Louisiana

    Fists Go Flying at US McDonald's, Man's Pants Fall to Ground (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/WorldStarHipHop
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Recently surfaced cell phone footage shows the moment that two brawls unfolded at a McDonald's restaurant in Louisiana, with one involving a group four women and the other two men.

    Footage uploaded to WorldStar Hip Hop on Friday fails to offer much information regarding the cause of the fracas. However, it does indicate that one of the brawlers was a McDonald's employee.

    "This went down in Louisiana McDonald's," reads the video caption. "Flip-flops & weave everywhere."

    ​"Chill out, chill out, chill out," one restaurant goer repeatedly yells out as he attempts to break the employee's hold on one of her opponents. Another McDonald's staff member is also seen trying to deescalate the altercation, telling her fellow worker to "chill out" while tugging her away.

    The unidentified filmer later pans his camera to the second match taking place just outside the establishment's entrance. Though the two men were initially seen wrestling with each other, things took a turn when one of the fighters saw his pants and underwear drop to the ground.

    Customer attacks McDonald's manager after being given an insufficient amount of ketchup packets
    © Screenshot/Santa Ana Police Department
    WATCH: California Woman Strangles McDonald's Worker Over Ketchup Packets

    Shocked, the filmer couldn't resist dishing out his own commentary on the matter. "Man, that is… oh, that man d**k out… he got his d**k out! What the f**k?!" he said, before channeling his inner child and proceeding to point and laugh at the unfolding events.

    After the camera pans back toward the fight inside, the McDonald's employee who was initially exchanging blows is nowhere to be found for an estimated 10 seconds before flying back into the ring. For the remainder of the recording, the employee continues to grapple with a customer sporting pink pajama pants.

    Aside from the cause of either brawl, it's also unclear if law enforcement officials were ever called to the scene, if charges were ever filed and if that McDonald's employee has faced disciplinary action.

    This latest fracas comes after another Louisiana McDonald's was forced to shut down after an employee's firearm accidentally discharged, damaging a water line in the ceiling, according to local news station KNOE. The employee was later hit with "unspecified gun and drug charges." No injuries were reported.

    Related:

    The Real Hamburglar: McDonald's Worker Sent Home for Tardiness Robs Sister Store
    She’s Scamming It: Owner Exposes ‘Gold Diggin’ Dog’s McDonald’s Hustle
    Still a Fast Food Lover? WATCH This Gross Video From a UK McDonald’s
    UK Minister Wants McDonald's to Abandon Happy Meal Toys Due to Ecology Concerns
    Good Money for Good Laugh: McDonald’s Pays $25,000 to Two Fake Ad Pranksters
    Tags:
    brawls, brawl, McDonald's, Louisiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse