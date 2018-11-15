Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why She Posts Half-Naked Photos of Herself

The model claimed that she finds "empowerment in celebrating and sharing" her sexuality, and that it is important for both men and women today to defy stereotypes.

During the ceremony where she was presented GQ's International Woman Of The Year award, Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski said that it is a "pretty crazy title", and went on to claim that "what's important in 2018 for both men and women, it's about defying stereotypes" and "being multi-faceted."

"It's about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest," she said, as quoted by The Daily Mail, while "reiterating the importance of not confining oneself to preconceived views."

The model also insisted that posting racy pictures of herself on her Instagram page, which she earlier described as "a sexy feminist magazine", does not contradict her feminist beliefs.

"I think that the whole idea that because the body I was given might play into some patriarchal idea, I should be ashamed of it or be covering it up is ridiculous. I find empowerment in celebrating and sharing my sexuality," she declared.