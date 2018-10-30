Cristiano Ronaldo Dethrones Selena Gomez, Becomes King of Instagram

The Juventus forward has claimed yet another victory but this time it wasn't on a soccer pitch but in the world of images, stories, comments and followers - millions of them.

Ronaldo has now acquired more followers on Instagram that the US singer and actress Selena Gomez, who held a top position for a long time.

More than 144,509,000 people follow the Portuguese football star on the social media platform, leaving Gomez behind with around 144,380,000 followers.

Ronaldo's account is filled with images of football games, photographs of him spending time with his family and pictures of him posing semi-naked for the camera.

Gomez's page has got fewer posts but similarly is a display of the singer posing alone, with friends, or while promoting different brands.

However, neither Ronaldo, nor Gomez own the most followed account on Instagram. It is Instagram that has the most followers on Instagram, 260 million to be exact.

Among the other successful accounts on Instagram with millions of users monitoring their every new post are the following celebrities and sportsmen.