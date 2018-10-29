London Commuter Slammed as 'Racist' for Wearing 'Blackface' Halloween Costume

After being challenged by a fellow passenger about his choice of halloween garb, the man simply turned, shrugged his shoulders and asked: ‘Why not?’

A London underground commuter has been caught on video, wearing dark face paint with an afro wig as part of a Halloween costume in what some are branding as "racist."

The man, who was apparently dressing as Samuel L Jackson's character 'Jules Winnfield' from the cult movie ‘Pulp Fiction,' was confronted by a young black woman in the same train carriage.

'Racist' passenger wore blackface Halloween costume on London Underground — https://t.co/4dE2a4MJRV pic.twitter.com/MBRKZoT8V4 — TheNationalNews (@NationalUKNews) October 28, 2018

The young woman can be heard telling the man in the video that 'it's a bit racist that you put black make-up on,' as she tried to explain to him what her problem was with the nature of his costume.

The man appears to deny that there is an issue.

The video of the incident was initially posted on Twitter by a spectator to the exchange but now appears to have been deleted.

In her tweet, she is said to have rhetorically asked, ‘It's 2018? How is this still happening?'

The video of the man had been retweeted thousands of times on Twitter before it was deleted.

His shrug of the shoulders and utter nonchalance with the woman next to him looking bemused is probably the most scary thing about this video #its2018 #WhitePrivilege https://t.co/vIXfREjusr — Sara (@SaraLoush) October 27, 2018

wearing blackface isn't okay ever pic.twitter.com/cwgkdFfSzK — discover tea (@camefromthetea) 29 October 2018

The issue of white people 'blacking up' has generated debate across social media over the past few weeks. NBC News' Megyn Kelly was widely condemned recently after asking 'what is racist?' about a white person dressing up as a black person for Halloween. It appears that some people see the issue as a genuine gesture of racism; while others explain it as an innocent choice of Halloween costume.