Register
15:46 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Megyn Kelly attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

    Catholic League Head: NBC Used 'Blackface' as Pretext to Get Rid of Megyn Kelly

    © AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    An NBC News spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Megyn Kelly Today would not be returning to the network, and her segment would be hosted by other “Today” co-anchors starting next week.

    Megyn Kelly has been facing a great amount of backlash over her blackface remark and has reportedly been in talks with NBC News over her departure, but now she has a new defender, who doesn't hesitate to speak up – Catholic League president Bill Donahue.

    READ MORE: Megyn Kelly Reportedly Seeking $50 Million Buyout From NBC Amid Blackface Row

    In an extended statement on Friday, Donahue blasted NBC for what he claimed was a double standard:

    “Megyn Kelly was obviously not dropped by NBC because all the executives and hosts who work there are opposed to bigotry. In fact, many of them like it. Indeed, they have been promoting it for decades.”

    Donahue has focused on the mockery and jokes targeting Catholic priests and nuns and cited a number of examples where NBC's hosts, such as Al Roker, Jay Leno, Seth Meyers and the short-lived comedy “You, Me and the Apocalypse,” ridiculed the Catholic Church, mainly the child abuse issue.

    “NBC executives should be honest and admit that they were looking for a way to get rid of Kelly and seized upon her ‘blackface’ Halloween story to do so. They should also admit that they lie when they say they are opposed to bigotry in all of its manifestations. They clearly are not,” Donahue continued.

    Social media users have seemingly been happy to find out that Megyn's show was excluded from NBC's television lineup:

    In the meantime, there are those, who believe that Kelly was treated unfairly:

    Many even pointed out a number of instances where other TV personalities and even politicians who actually wore blackface but didn’t deal with similar consequences:

    Earlier this week, TMZ cited sources with knowledge of the situation as saying that Megyn Kelly had been fired from her morning program and was seeking a $50 million settlement from the network.

    READ MORE: NBC Excludes Megyn Kelly Show From Airwaves After Blackface Comments

    The controversy around Kelly’s potential departure from the TV channel was fueled by her remarks that she didn’t understand why wearing a blackface, even as part of a Halloween costume, had become racist these days.

    "But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up like a character,” she said.

    Even though she apologized for her remarks on the same day, claiming she had realized how derogatory they were, neither NBC, nor people cut her any slack.

    Related:

    NBC Excludes Megyn Kelly Show From Airwaves After Blackface Comments
    Megyn Kelly's Show to Reportedly End After Backlash Over Blackface Remark
    Megyn Kelly Reportedly Seeking $50 Million Buyout From NBC Amid Blackface Row
    NBC’s Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Defending Blackface, Still Flayed by Twitter
    Tags:
    double standards, bigotry, Blackface, program, show, NBC, Megyn Kelly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse