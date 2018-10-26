'What More Could You Want?!' Catholic Pokemon Go Clone Drives Netizens Crazy

Following the astonishing success of an augmented reality game for smartphones, called Pokemon Go, the Foundation Ramon Pane has created analogue themed with evangelical motives in a bid to attract more youth to the church.

The gameplay of the recently released "Follow JC Go" augmented reality game was copied from one of the best games of 2016 — Pokemon Go, but instead of catching fantastic creatures players collect a team of Biblical figures and saints. The game has even received the green light from Pope Francis himself. Despite having the Pontiff's blessing, the game hasn't received a warm public reception.

READ MORE: Catholic Church Subpoenaed by US Justice Dept. in Child Sex Abuse Probe

Most of the negative reactions on social media have been caused by recent rape and pedophilia scandals that struck the Catholic Church recently. Many Twitter users noted that the Vatican's intention of attracting more youth by using modern technologies doesn't sound good in light of the recent accusations.

The Catholic Church launching a game aimed at children. What could possibly go wrong? — PeaceEnvoy (@TrustMeTony) October 24, 2018

Perfect way to lure kids into their dens! — Jamie Irwin (@Jamie_316) October 24, 2018

Pedo-app of the year 2018 — Llorenç GR-⌬ (@farmalgare) October 24, 2018

Some even suggested modifying the app's gameplay a bit, again referring to the pedophilia accusations.

a more realistic version would be if you're a priest & you have to go around catching altar boys. — Séamus Mac an Ultaigh (@SMcNultyOrg) October 24, 2018

Certain Twitterians sounded the same warnings that could be heard back in 2016, about the danger of kids being stuck in their smartphones. Only this time the warning had a religious twist to them.

Jesus gonna have to work over time for all the damn kids not watching where they going. pic.twitter.com/Bc1W02OKWp — Mistress 🖤 (@MistressHate) October 24, 2018

Some social media users mocked the game outright and the purpose it serves.

Finally a reason to believe in god!! — digdog (@superflymex619) October 24, 2018

Because the first post in this thread was a link to info about a PokémonGo clone app developed with the blessing of the Catholic church called JC Go, and I want…nay…NEED the internet to see this top review. That is all. pic.twitter.com/1Dtprkqhv4 — Unanon (@unanon) October 26, 2018

Someone created a Catholic Pokemon Go spin-off called, "Follow JC Go" in which kids catch Saints. The app reviews are wild pic.twitter.com/CV29kAZlyq — Flint (@FlintDSpencer) October 25, 2018

Several Twitter users suggested that the idea of making a game about Christian figures is blasphemous itself.

How is this NOT blashemous? — TheRevBev (@CarolBeabout) October 24, 2018

The Catholics have never been Christian, they have just used Christs name for the sake of profit and power. There reward is written in Revelation 17-18, to miss use Christs name in such a way is a very serious sin. — Kevin Worrall (@KevinWolfiee) October 24, 2018

Still some Twitterians found the game interesting and even entertaining.

For those of you who don’t know yet, there’s a new game out called Follow JC Go. If you like(d) PokémonGo, this is the game for you! Add Saints to your team instead of Pokémon and power up by going to churches. What more could you want?! pic.twitter.com/eX58v3HcNb — Rob Gainey (@RobGainey1) October 25, 2018