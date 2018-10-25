Fight Club: Ms. Gorgeous Sparkles in Pink Robe, Boxing Gloves at Cancer Event

The cancer issue is infinitely personal for Gigi Gorgeous, a famed Instagrammer and transgender beauty, as she tragically lost her mother to leukemia back in 2012.

Canadian YouTube transgender celebrity Ms. Gorgeous has taken part in the landmark Crush XO Keep A Breast event aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer.

At the Tuesday event, the stunning 26 year-old donned a pink silk robe, tied with a white sash, her look complete with matching boxing gloves sporting “Crush Cancer” on their front. Ms. Gorgeous then moved closer to a punching bag with an adorable smile on her face, striking a couple of poses with it.

The blonde, who revealed her massive engagement ring after taking off her gloves, first led a boxing class practicing kicks and punches with a group of boxing enthusiasts and then changed into her street clothes – a revealing white bustier teamed up with torn jeans, a sequined bomber jacket and off the rage pinky wrap-around shades.

The bombshell was accompanied at the event by her partner, American model and artist Nats Getty, who wore ripped jeans and a bleach flannel shirt tied around her waist, thereby matching Ms. Gorgeous’ outfit.

Words of admiration from Gigi’s 2.2 million-strong army of Instagram fans came in abundance, with one even calling the celebrity “a boxing Barbie.” “Fabulousness,” another added.

Gigi, who lost her mother to leukemia several years ago, took to Instagram to review the charity project and express her gratitude to those who partook alongside her:

“CRUSH CANCER Thank you to everyone who came out to do a boxing class with me today in support of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth and of course my new pink lipstick named after my Mom ‘Judy’.”

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal Star Vela's Hot Wife Backs Him Over Claims He Asked Trans Model Out