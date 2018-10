The 5-foot long reptile ended up being pulled out from the toilet where it apparently was hibernating, and released into the wild, with no humans or animals being harmed during the ordeal.

This man was in for quite a surprise when he was cleaning an old house and suddenly stumbled upon a large snake squatting deep inside a toilet.

As the intrepid snake catcher speculated, the snake was probably hibernating inside the septic tank that "hadn’t had any water in it in more than a year" and got disturbed by the sudden arrival of humans.

Fortunately, the man managed to successfully catch the serpentine squatter and release it unharmed into the wild.