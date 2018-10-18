Fang Stunt: WATCH Russian Oil Giant's Head Play Vampire by Showing Monster Teeth

The trick was filmed as three high-profile figures, two officials and the head of a major Russian oil company, were awaiting the end of Vladimir Putin’s talks with the Egyptian president.

CEO of Russian oil giant “Rosneft” Igor Sechin has amused an audience by putting two Tic Tac candies in his mouth to imitate vampire teeth. Russian journalists took note of the effort after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sochi.

Sechin ironically mimicked a vampire as he was waiting for the presidents to conclude the talks. The video, which is now circulating on the internet, features him standing near Russian Minister of Transport Evgeny Ditrikh and head of the federal service for military and technical cooperation Dmitry Shugaev. The pack of Tic Tacs most likely belongs to Shugaev.

During the talks, Vladimir Putin and al-Sisi discussed the Syrian conflict, the situation in Libya, the resumption of flights between Russia and Egypt, alongside other joint projects.