Register
15:07 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stephen Hawking

    Hawking's 'There's No God' Remark in Posthumous Book Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

    © NASA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    211

    The book completed by Stephen Hawking’s family and colleagues seven months after his death, provides answers to the questions that the famed physicist said he had been asked most often in his lifetime.

    "There is no God. No one directs the universe," Stephen Hawking states in "Brief Answers to the Big Questions," presented to a large audience in London on Monday.

    "For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God," he adds in the book, which he had been writing before he died in March. "I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature," he adds, moving on to speculate about the possibilities of would-be time travel.

    "Travel back in time can't be ruled out according to our present understanding," he says. He also enthusiastically assumes that "within the next hundred years we will be able to travel to anywhere in the Solar System."

    Quantum Gravity Photon Race.
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    ‘Soft Hair’: Legendary Physicist Stephen Hawking’s Final Paper Published

    Despite ruling out the presence of God as such, he surprisingly asserts that there are “forms of intelligent life out there,” saying there is definitely a need for being “wary of answering back until we have developed a bit further.”

    "He realized that people specifically wanted his answers to these questions," the scientist's daughter, Lucy Hawking, who partook in writing the book, told CNN.

    Hawking’s message on God and “intelligent being”, however, didn’t appear to strike the right chord with some:

    “Where science fails, spiritualism takes over,” on Twitter user remarked.

    Many pointed out that those in power, be it in religion, government or business, wouldn’t want their subordinates “to think,” because the latter’s cognitive abilities would mean they couldn’t be deceived:

    Some obviously took Hawking’s reportedly posthumous message with a grain of salt:

    “Does anyone wonder if a computer generated voice really relayed his last words? Or did they just make it say whatever they wanted it to say?” one asked.

    One user took Hawking’s challenges throughout his life as preconditions to “understand the bounties of God,” and he went on to say  the renowned scientist was “the most unfortunate” on Earth as he failed to grasp that the heights he reached despite so many physical handicaps “lead to God:”

    However, this immediately triggered a response from another user, who pointed to the fact that it would be wrong to “give God the credit:”

    Hawking’s words on God have prompted many to engage in long exchanges, with many contemplating on common understandings of chaos and the cosmos:

    Many however ruled out any single objective point of view:

    Many categorically referred to Hawking’s words as scientifically unproven, claiming this is no more than a supposition, an individual point of view.

    One even opted for black humor, referring to the timing and the real sequence of events:

    A different user, meanwhile, attempted to come up with the physical formula to explain the start of the world:

    Stephen Hawking, appreciated all around the world as one of the most brilliant scientists of our time, died in March at the age of 76. For most of his adult life, he suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder also commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

    Related:

    Stephen Hawking's Final Warning: Superhumans With Altered DNA Will Conquer Earth
    ‘Soft Hair’: Legendary Physicist Stephen Hawking’s Final Paper Published
    AT&T Hawking Private Data Network to Local Cops, Federal Police
    Stephen Hawking's Voice to be Broadcast Into Black Hole in Space
    Tags:
    God, physics, aliens, book, science, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse