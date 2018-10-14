Close Shave: WATCH Airliner Land Sideways in Bristol Airport Amid Raging Storm

A TUI Airways Boeing 757-200 airliner managed to land sideways at Bristol Airport while battling powerful 40-knot crosswind brought by Storm Callum.
"Aircraft need to compensate for the crosswind otherwise they will be blown off course, they do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew," the person who uploaded the video to YouTube explained in a caption. "It is always fascinating to watch planes landing in strong crosswinds; the power of mother nature vs the skill and professionalism of the brilliant airline pilots."
