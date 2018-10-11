Register
23:57 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rider yells out racial slurs at Lyft driver after his music request is denied

    Trump-Loving Rider Calls Driver Bigot After Request to Play Music Denied (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Shaun Pepas
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    New Yorker Robert Ortiz was in a Lyft rideshare with friends last week when he made the abrupt decision to launch a verbal assault against driver Shaun Pepas Lettman because his request to play music was denied.

    The 16-minute video recording of the altercation was uploaded onto YouTube by Lettman on Friday to show just how wrong ridesharing can go. Throughout the footage, Ortiz is seen calling the police, a Lyft representative and even reaching out to another friend through FaceTime.

    The video begins as Ortiz and his two friends are harassing Lettman after he reportedly refused to let the group play their own music during their ride. The initial exchange, during which Lettman denied their request, and the subsequent argument that led to Lettman pulling the car over, were not captured on film. Lettman decided to begin recording the incident once Ortiz phoned the cops.

    ​"You know that you're illegally recording me, right?" Ortiz tells Lettman as he's on the phone with a NYPD dispatcher. "I'm going to make sure while you're recording this that you never have a job as a Lyft driver again."

    "Not only do I work for CityMD, but I have another alternative job [and] I am going to make sure that you never have a job as a f**king driver again, you piece of sh*t," he added.

    New York is a one-party consent state, which means that it's legal to record someone as long as one person involved has consented. As such, since that the events unfolded in Lettman's car and he was the target of the verbal assault, he was within his rights to record the events.

    In this image distributed on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Lyft's new Amp glows on the dashboard of a car in San Francisco.
    © AP Photo/ Josh Edelson
    Lyft Investigating Claims Drivers Spied on Famous Customers by Accessing Data

    After getting off the phone with the police, Ortiz then began speaking with a Lyft representative about the situation.

    "The only thing I did is when I entered the vehicle I asked the gentlemen about the music, and the gentleman told me ‘no' very, very… abruptly… he got really defensive… maybe because I'm not black or anything like that," the frustrated passenger said. "I am going to file a lawsuit against you guys because I had to stop my day, because your driver assumed because the color of my complexion wasn't black that I asked for music, and it was a problem."

    After complaining to the Lyft official about being "charged $8.01 for asking for music," the phone conversation became even more heated as Ortiz told the rep that he was "not being racist."

    "I came out of a gay club, and your driver is racist against gay people," Ortiz said. "I called the police to protect myself because I know my legal rights as an American citizen… a legal citizen that voted for [US President Donald] Trump."

    Getting more and more defensive with the Lyft representative, Ortiz eventually decides to end that conversation, calling the representative a "piece of sh*t." Not done complaining, Ortiz then FaceTimed with a friend to talk about his troubles.

    Uber
    CC0 / freestocks.org
    Uber Wasted? Customer Takes the Wheel After Driver Shows Up Drunk (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    "Yo, boo, tell me why I'm in a Lyft and the ni**a f**king pulled over," he says, before putting his phone in Lettman's face. "The ni**a's recording me without my consent… because I asked for music."

    Though the unidentified friend does suggest getting another rideshare, the New Yorker indicated he refused to do so until police arrived on the scene because "this fa**ot charged me [for the ride]."

    Though Lettman stayed silent for the majority of the recording, he did speak for a quick moment, politely informing Ortiz that his vehicle does state that the ride may be recorded. Despite this statement and Ortiz's friend telling him that "there are bigger crimes happening now," the upset passenger refused to let the incident go.

    "I'm not leaving. I'm going to make your night a living hell until the cops get here because you decided to record me all because I asked for music," he said. "I bet you if I was black and ‘black lives matter,' he would've put the music on."

    "F**k black lives matter. Every f**king life matters. This is the state of New York. This is the United States. Every f**king life matters, it doesn't matter what complexion you are [or] what sexual orientation you are," Ortiz continued.

    The video ends just as Ortiz gets ready to repeat his argument yet again.

    Darsell Obregon gets cops called on her by fellow New Yorker Arabella Juniper Torres for hiding from the rain under her building's doorway.
    © Screenshot/ Darsell Obregon
    WATCH: New Yorker Calls Cops on ‘Old' Woman Waiting for Uber

    In a GoFundMe page Lettman established on Friday, he explained that after he cut off the video, he decided to call the police himself because he was starting to fear for his safety. He later detailed that his Lyft account was suspended pending an investigation.

    "I didn't ask for this nor did I want this," Lettman wrote. "I know America is better than this. and despite the hate we have to deal with from a few, my heart tells me, the world is mostly good. I ask for help, so I can get myself off the ground and back to providing for my family again."

    Though it's unclear if the Lyft investigation has wrapped up, Lettman did note that he is still with the company. The GoFundMe campaign has surpassed the initial $20,000 goal, collecting more than $25,000.

    As for Ortiz, he was fired from his job at urgent care clinic CityMD, according to Instinct Magazine. The New Yorker was also forced to change his number after receiving an alarming number of hateful calls. Ortiz had recited his phone number in the video recording.

    Related:

    Toyota to Invest $500Mln in Uber, Boost Joint Work on Driverless Cars
    Text Text, Bang Bang? Uber, NASA, US Army Working on Flying Taxis, AI Airspace
    US Uber Driver Secretly Shared Livestreams of Hundreds of Riders
    Queen-Hating Uber Driver Goes on Trial for Planning Attack on Buckingham Palace
    George Osborne's Evening Standard Sells 'Favorable' Coverage to Google, Uber
    Tags:
    Rideshare, Lyft, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse