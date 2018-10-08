Indian Bus Driver Suspended After Putting Monkey Behind Wheel (VIDEO)

The incident occurred in the city of Davanger, Karnataka, in the south-west of India. The 36-year-old bus driver, M. Prakash, put a Gulman monkey behind his steering wheel as a joke, and one of the passengers made a short video clip.

An Indian bus driver was suspended because he let a monkey take the wheel of his vehicle, according to Channel News Asia.

"Driver M Prakash has been taken off duty for allowing the monkey to sit on the steering wheel and handle it," T.S Latha, a spokesperson for the government's road transport corporation in the southern state of Karnataka said, as quoted by The New Vision.

It is reported that at that time there were 30 people on the bus, although none of them complained about Prakash's actions. The monkey spent about 10 minutes behind the steering wheel.