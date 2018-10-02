Stunning Russia-Born Show Star Sets Pulses Racing With Bikini Before-After Snaps

On Monday, the Bachelor reality show participant revealed on Instagram that she had gone down 10 kilos in just ten weeks since leaving the mansion, where the human interest show is shot.
It turns out the 32-year-old mom of a son Leon was so discontent with her previous 65 kilo frame that she dared to embark on a sweeping body transformation.
In a Tuesday Instagram post, the bombshell shared her thoughts on health and looks in comments below a collage of “before” and “after” snaps.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Here I am.. 😶 Feeling as exposed as ever but I know it might help a lot of you girls ❤️ There has been a particular message floating around social media for a while lately along the lines 'it`s not about how you look it`s all about how you feel'. Well I`m not sure about the others but HOW I FEEL totally depends on HOW I LOOK and I`m ready to see some comments trying to prove me wrong but I promised that I`ll be 💯% transparent and honest with you all on my page 👐🏽 And we are all entitled to different opinions after all, that`s completely fine🤷🏽♀️. When I look at the photo on the left I want to cry because it brings so many vivid memories of how I felt back then. I felt extremely guilty for being such a mess and not fulfilling my role as being the best example for my little mister 😭 I`m so thankful my mum was here in Australia and supported me all the way through this rough patch 🙌🏼 As I am one very stubborn and determined Russian it took me 10 weeks to get to what you see on the right photo 👉🏽 It`s crazy how even your face changes, I instantly smile like an idiot when I look at this happy grin.. Anyways.. Of course it wasn`t all roses 😏There were some days I was waking up and didn`t want to move or thought that whatever I`m doing doesn`t bring the results as quickly as I want and I’d break down in mum’s arms. But I kept reminding myself that it took me some time to gain that weight and likewise it will take a fare bit of time to shed it. So patience and consistency are the two most frequently used words when it comes to your transformation journey.. ❤️ Leave ANY questions you might have in regards to this below in comments and I will ANSWER them tomorrow in a LIVE video I`ll be doing at 8PM AEST time ❤️. 〰️UPD — my height is 172cm 〰️. Русская версия в комментариях 👇🏽😘 #transformationtuesday
“There has been a particular message floating around social media for a while lately along the lines of ‘it's not about how you look it`s all about how you feel’," she began, adding that although she can’t speak for others, “how I feel totally depends on how I look,” she concluded.
Referring to her previous weight, the Russian-born Instagram and reality show diva said:
“When I look at the photo on the left I want to cry because it brings so many vivid memories of how I felt back then,” she remarked.
“I felt extremely guilty for being such a mess and not fulfilling my role as being the best example for my little mister,” the stunning long-haired brunette added, calling the weight loss her “biggest transformation so far.”
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
My FIRST ever burger 🍔 🙊 Can you believe that I’ve never tried a burger before? 😂 Well there is always a first time for everything, right? 🤷🏽♀️🤪 Happy Friday my lovelies ❤️. Мой первый в жизни бургер 🍔 🙊 Никогда в жизни не пробовала, можете в это поверить?) Я одна такая тут? 😂 Всем классной пятницы ❤️
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
⚠️Adelaide girls (and boys) 🤪 I decided to organize a bootcamp so that we can all train together, chat after and just have lots of fun at @plant4bowden 💪🏽 Get your tights and sneakers ready 😛 (swipe up link in stories). 💪🏽 ALL the attendees will get a free one month access to my @fitplan_app programs (speaking of how I lost those 10kg😅). You will also have a chance to win: 💕 A brekkie with me straight after (remember that smoothie bowl I’m obsessed with?🤤) @nutritionrepublic 💕 @ryderwear $500 voucher 💕 A bag full of all my favourite products from @womensbest. ♥️FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE TICKET TO MY BOOTCAMP comment below and tag three friends you want to take to this bootcamp with you♥️
The beauty attracts arrays of admiring comments on Instagram, where she regularly posts casual, everyday snaps, thereby documenting the happiest moments of her and her son’s lives.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
👩🏽🍳When you take your timtam obsession to the next level, bake a timtam cheesecake and just stand there thinking whether to eat one piece or three 🧐🤔🤣 Please don`t laugh but what I did: I baked the actual cheesecake using low fat cream cheese, stevia etc. I mean — low calorie cheesecake, right? 🤷🏽♀️ In my head I was thinking it will perfectly balance out all the timtams that go with it 👍🏽🍫 🔴THE RECIPE 🔴 👩🏽🍳For the base: 🔺300gr non sweetened plain crackers 🔺1 cup crunchy peanut butter 🔺3 tbs coconut oil 🔺pinch of salt 👩🏽🍳For the cheesecake filling: 🔺750gr low fat philadelphia cream cheese (room temperature — that`s important) 🔺3 eggs 🔺150gr lite sour cream vanilla extract 🔺1/2 cup powdered stevia timtams cut in little pieces (optional) 👩🏽🍳Method: 🔻Line the bottom of a springform with parchment paper and turn the oven on 160C 🔻Blitz base ingredients in a blender and press evenly into the form using the tablespoon to form a base 🔻In the meantime in a food processor (or using a hand mixer) mix all the filling ingredients 🔻Pour the mixture over the cheesecake base At this point you can add little tim tam chunks inside the cheesecake! 🔻Bake on 160C for one hour 🔻Don`t open the oven when it`s done — otherwise the cheesecake cracks 🔻Wait till it cools down 🔻Refrigerate overnight and decorate with whipped cream and timtams 🤪 P.S Can you spot an outfit difference between the first and second photo? 😁 Whoever does that gets lots of likes from me 😛❤️.. 👩🏽🍳Когда ты выводишь свою любовь к тимтамам на новый уровень и готовишь тамтам чизкейк🤤 Стою вот думаю сколько кусков съесть — один или три 🧐🤔🤣 Не смейтесь, но я сделала сам чизкейк супер низкокалорийным, думая, что это отличная идея, чтобы оттенить все калории, содержащиеся в тимтамах 🤷🏽♀️ Рецепт в комментариях! #homemade #cheesecake #timtamfreak
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
‘What is mine is mine and what’s yours is mine also’. No it’s not my relationship outlook it’s my 5 year old’s world perception 😝 Fare enough when I eat all the chocolates and dinosaurs from the party mix but when I drink my ‘adult’ bcaas, shakes and trying to enjoy a @womensbest protein cookie… 🤔 He just ripped it out of my hand and had the first bite 😬 #whataman. ‘Что моё — моё, а что твоё — это тоже моё’. Нет, это не то, какими я вижу идеальные отношения😆 Это то, как видит мир мой 5летний мужчина 😬 Понятное дело, когда я ем наши любимые шоколадки и мармеладных динозавров, но протеиновые шейки, бца то? Пыталась вот в покое насладиться протеиновой @womensbest печенькой, но нет же, вырвал из рук, чтобы первым попробовать 🤪 На самом деле, он хороший мальчик конечно и понимает без слов, что можно, а что нельзя. У меня есть особый красноречивый взгляд для таких случаев, это такой, когда даже говорить ничего не надо 😈 #womensbest
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When summer comes to Adelaide for a day 🤡 Skipped the vitamin D supplement today and ventured out with my peanut butter marshmallow @womensbest shake to soak in some natural one 😊 I drink protein every day as I don’t consume enough from the whole foods. I don’t eat chicken/red meat and can’t force myself eat fish every day and apparently I’m allergic to eggs (still haven’t processed these sad news really 😅), legumes and everything similar is just not my cup of tea so this is a super convenient way of hitting my protein macros (the only macros I track actually) Happy Monday 🤪. Когда в Аделаиду приходит лето на один день 🤡 Не стала сегодня принимать свои капли с витамином Д и вместо этого выползла прогуляться без штанов 😂 #womensbest #finallyspring #nopantsmonday
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When you think the group dates can’t get any more challenging think again 🤪 Tune in tonight to see us treating ourselves to some tough mudder Bachelor style (an obstacle course completed in mud)🏃🏽♀️👣⛓💣👽@thebachelorau. Когда думаешь, что уже видел всё —следующее групповое свидание — это эдакая «гонка героев» в грязи 🏃🏽♀️👣⛓💣👽 #thebachelorau
All comments
Show new comments (0)