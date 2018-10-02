Stunning Russia-Born Show Star Sets Pulses Racing With Bikini Before-After Snaps

Dasha Gaivoronski, a reality show starlet of Russian descent, gained excess weight when she was locked away at the Bachelor mansion, but regular workouts and a return to her normal lifestyle have apparently worked wonders, judging by the dazzling snapshots on Dasha’s Instagram page.

On Monday, the Bachelor reality show participant revealed on Instagram that she had gone down 10 kilos in just ten weeks since leaving the mansion, where the human interest show is shot.

It turns out the 32-year-old mom of a son Leon was so discontent with her previous 65 kilo frame that she dared to embark on a sweeping body transformation.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the bombshell shared her thoughts on health and looks in comments below a collage of “before” and “after” snaps.

“There has been a particular message floating around social media for a while lately along the lines of ‘it's not about how you look it`s all about how you feel’," she began, adding that although she can’t speak for others, “how I feel totally depends on how I look,” she concluded.

Referring to her previous weight, the Russian-born Instagram and reality show diva said:

“When I look at the photo on the left I want to cry because it brings so many vivid memories of how I felt back then,” she remarked.

“I felt extremely guilty for being such a mess and not fulfilling my role as being the best example for my little mister,” the stunning long-haired brunette added, calling the weight loss her “biggest transformation so far.”

The beauty attracts arrays of admiring comments on Instagram, where she regularly posts casual, everyday snaps, thereby documenting the happiest moments of her and her son’s lives.