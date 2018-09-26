Neymar's Playboy Ex Shows Off Stunning Curves in Half-Naked Striptease (VIDEO)

Paris St Germain’s football icon’s former partner is not new to admiring glances, taking into account how easily she turns heads on Instagram.

Playboy model Soraja Vucelic, who at some point dated Brazilian star forward Neymar, has taken to Instagram to flaunt her flawless body's curves in a revealing Instagram video, which in a short while racked up nearly 66,000 views.

The clip shows the brunette lying on a bed, with the camera focus on her lips, sizeable bust and bum. She is apparently enjoying a restful day, listening to Rihanna’s classic "Selfish Girl" from the famed 2006 album "A Girl Like Me."

Soraja captioned the video accordingly: “I am so happy,” she hashtagged it with.

The stunning Serb from Knin, a city in southern Croatia, met Paris St Germain star Neymar while on holiday in Ibiza in 2014, but shortly afterwards they split up. Yet, there is no way it could stop Soraja from receiving loads of praise for her looks on social networks.

Her pout selfies, let alone her Playboy-style snaps, attract thousands of her army of fans, with many explicitly stating how gorgeous she is. Netted garments, strap corset tops, transparent capes – these are just a few of Soraja’s beauty arsenal.