Gorgeous Winner of Miss Crimea 2018 Pageant (PHOTOS)

The fourth annual Miss Crimea beauty pageant attracted a total of 20 participants from all over the peninsula.

Yana Chetverikova, a beautiful student from the city of Yalta, was crowned Miss Crimea 2018 at the eponymous beauty pageant.

"I’m overwhelmed with emotions… Obviously I wanted to win, but my victory still became a complete surprise for me," she said, as quoted by Cosmopolitan.

Two years ago, Chetverikova was a runner-up at the Miss Yalta 2016 beauty pageant.

A total of 20 stunning ladies from all over the Crimean Peninsula took part in the annual Miss Crimea pageant, which was first held in 2014.