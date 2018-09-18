Register
04:44 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Playing video games

    Fortnite Blamed for Divorce, Drug-like Addiction and Mental Health Issues

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Battle Royale video game with more than 125 million players audience became a reason for 200 divorces and caused addiction issues among NBA players.

    Fortnite became a number 1 pick for the players all over the world in the Battle Royale genre. In the game, 100 players on an island, who need to search for weapons, kill their opponents and build walls and shelters to hide. However, the influence of this video game on players’ personal lives may be devastating.

    READ MORE: 'It’s Really Not Clear Why WHO Picked Video Games Addiction as Disorder' – Prof

    According to the research carried out by the UK-based online divorce website DivorceOnline, “Fortnite: Battle Royale” had been cited in as much as 200 divorce petitions since January – about 5% of the whole number of divorce petitions the site received throughout the year. The spokesperson for DivorceOnline told Fortune that these numbers are compared to the cause of divorce from other addictions.

    “Addiction to drugs, alcohol, and gambling have often been cited as reasons for relationship breakdowns but the dawn of the digital revolution has introduced new addictions,” he said, including “online pornography, online gaming and social media” as examples.

    MonteCrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma
    © Photo: MonteCrypto The Bitcoin Enigma
    The Treasure of MonteCrypto: New Video Game Touts Real Cryptocurrency Prize
    Fortnite was mentioned by NBA All-star player Andre Drummond in his March interview Bleacher Report. The athlete noted that the game took over him even though he isn’t really good at it. “It took my life over from there,” said Drummond, who admitted he was playing Fortnite as he conducted the interview.

    Team sports players often become the audience for the game as they have plenty of spare time between the matches and travel, yet their hobby may become dangerous for their careers. In May, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price missed a start against the New York Yankees because his hand was damaged with a carpal tunnel syndrome sustained by playing Fortnite for too long. 

    Hockey players were advised to remove any mention of the game from their social networks as, according to Sportsnet 590. Some NHL executives expressed their caution about the game becoming the obsession and a distraction from the sportive events.

    The "gaming disorder” was added by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems this June, claiming that excessive gaming can have negative effects on players’ physical and psychological health, including damaged eyesight and sleep deprivation. An NSPCC report in May claimed that Fortnite and other Battle Royale titles, like PUBG, could expose children to violent behavior by inspiring them to kill people to progress in the game, the Independent reported.

    “We are urging parents to be aware of Fortnite’s features. It’s vital parents have regular conversations with their children about the games they are playing, and how to stay safe online” said Laura Randall, NSPCC’s associate head of child safety online.

    However, this isn't the first time video games accused of exposing children to violence. The most recent research carried out by the University of York in January 2018 showed that there is no evidence of the link between the violent video games and violent behavior. Moreover, according to WHO, only 2-3% of gamers are at risk of getting “gaming disorder,” which means that the threats from Fortnite and other Battle Royales may be overrated. However, one particular threat remains – getting a bad case of Fortnite dance moves like England and Tottenham footballer, Dele Alli.

    Related:

    First Video Game Depicting Swastikas Set to Be Released in Germany
    VIDEO of Croatian Player Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine' After Russia Game Released
    Fans Watch Russia-Spain Round of 16 Game (VIDEO)
    Game Fever From London to Moscow: Don't Be Jealous of This England Fan (VIDEO)
    No Children: Game Developer Reveals the Truth About 'Active Shooter' (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Fortnite, games, Divorce, addiction, video games, NHL, NBA, World Health Organization (WHO), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse