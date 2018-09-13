Blond British Beauty Who Won Big in Lottery (PHOTOS)

The young Briton subjected herself to a number of beauty-enhancing surgical procedures after her unexpected windfall.

Jane Park, a blonde bombshell from the city of Edinburgh, is the youngest UK citizen to win in the EuroMillions lottery.

According to The Daily Star, after winning one million pounds in 2013, Park, who was then 17, quickly went on to spend 50,000 pounds on breast surgery, a buttocks lift and dental work.

She also revealed that her family actually had to intervene after she “blew” her winnings on shopping and cosmetic surgeries.

Since then, Jane has appeared eager to flaunt her impressive figure to her Instagram followers while wearing revealing clothing.