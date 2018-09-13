Gorgeous Tennis Star Celebrates Birthday (PHOTOS)

Despite failing to reach the quarterfinals during the last US Open, Elina Svitolina is the world’s sixth-ranked women’s singles tennis player.

Elina Svitolina is a stunning tennis player from Ukraine who is as beautiful as she is skillful on the court.

The plucky tennis star celebrated her 24th birthday by posting on Instagram a photo of herself eating cake in Miami at sunrise.

“Sunrise. Birthday. Thankful for all b-day wishes,” Svitolina wrote to her subscribers.

Earlier, Svitolina suffered a setback during the US Open when she lost a round of 16 match against Anastasija Sevastova. This development reportedly caused her to part ways with her coach Thierry Ascione.

As The Daily Star points out, Svitolina is well known for “her flesh-flashing pics.”