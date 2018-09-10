‘Dinner and a Show': Plates Fly in Mexican Restaurant Throwdown (VIDEO)

Customers enjoying their food at Chacho's, a local Mexican restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, were unexpectedly given front row tickets to "dinner and a show" on Friday after an upset customer and a frustrated employee began hurling plates at one another.

The recording, which was shared on Facebook by Mikayla Hartfield, shows a woman in camouflage clothing in the middle of a heated argument with an employee before the pair begin flinging plates. Although the majority of the staffers working on the kitchen line step away from the combatants, one employee is seen standing her ground while tossing a plastic tray at the customer.

The altercation was quickly squashed after other members of the customer's party intervened and began ushering her away from the scene. Despite the customer taking her leave, she and the employee continued to yell at each other.

Although it's unclear what caused the incident, Hartfield told local San Antonio station KSAT that she suspected the pair began arguing because the customer's food was taking too long. Netizens who joked about the matter suggested that the woman might've been upset about the quality of her food.

The video has been viewed more than 147,000 times and shared on Facebook by more than 2,000 users.

Local law enforcement officials were called to the scene; however, by the time they arrived, both the customer and the employees involved in the dispute had already left the restaurant.