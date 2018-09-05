WATCH Instagram 'Dance Off' Between Theresa May, Maria Zakharova

The Russian Foreign Ministry apparently took note of a dance recently performed by the British prime minister, and compared it with the moves of its spokeswoman.

People following the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official Instagram account got the opportunity to compare the dance moves of the ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Instagram post, captioned “Choose your dance style in international relationship”, features a video of both ladies dancing, with the song Kalinka playing in the background.

The footage of May dancing was recorded during the prime minister’s trip to Africa, on a UN campus in Nairobi, where she announced the launch of a new “plastic challenge” badge for guides and scouts.

Zakharova’s “performance” took place in 2016 during the ASEAN-Russia summit in Sochi where the spokeswoman fulfilled her earlier promise to show the attendees a Russian folk dance.