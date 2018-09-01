'Labour Sh*t': Sky News Host Makes Embarrassing Gaffe on Air (VIDEO)

What was intended to be “Labour leadership” by a twist of fate turned into “Labour sh*t” in an embarrassing blunder by Sky News host Samantha Washington.
"Your accusation that the Labor sh*t — the Labor leadership – is becoming a 'force for anti-Semitism' has been called a grotesque slur by other MPs in your party," she said.
Upon realizing the gaffe, she swiftly corrected herself while interviewing veteran MP Frank Field, who has just resigned as a Labour parliamentarian and decided to go it alone as an independent in protest of Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to tackle increasing expressions of anti-Semitism within the party.
"I don't think one should read too much into that" — Senior Labour MP Frank Field shrugs off Jeremy Corbyn's lacklustre response to his resignation and explains why he's looking to the future.— Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) 31 августа 2018 г.
