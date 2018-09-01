'Labour Sh*t': Sky News Host Makes Embarrassing Gaffe on Air (VIDEO)

A Sky News anchor had the mother of all Freudian slips while speaking to long-serving MP Frank Field who has just resigned the Labour whip.

What was intended to be “Labour leadership” by a twist of fate turned into “Labour sh*t” in an embarrassing blunder by Sky News host Samantha Washington.

"Your accusation that the Labor sh*t — the Labor leadership – is becoming a 'force for anti-Semitism' has been called a grotesque slur by other MPs in your party," she said.

Upon realizing the gaffe, she swiftly corrected herself while interviewing veteran MP Frank Field, who has just resigned as a Labour parliamentarian and decided to go it alone as an independent in protest of Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to tackle increasing expressions of anti-Semitism within the party.