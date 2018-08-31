Italian Model Who Suffered Acid Attack Rocks Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Gessica Notaro, a model and survivor of an acid attack, has made an appearance at the 75th International Venice Film Festival. Wearing an eye patch, Notaro glowed in a long gold sequin dress as she rocked the red carpet. The former model now works at an aquarium where she trains dolphins and sea lions.
Back in October 2017, her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Edson Tavares, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking her with acid on January 10, 2017. The attack left her badly scarred and almost blind in one eye.
All comments
Show new comments (0)