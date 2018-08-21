Unreal Beauty? Enter the Stunning Serbian Reality TV Star (PHOTOS)

Ana Korac is a gorgeous 24-year old lady from Serbia who rose to fame due to her participation in a local reality TV show called "Zadruga."
A close friend of Sorara Vucelic, an ex-girlfriend of Brazilian football star Neymar, Korac has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.
One of the latest photos posted by Korac online features her wearing a revealing dress and high heels, which make her look like cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, and which has prompted some people to question whether her curves were real or augmented via Photoshop, The Daily Star claims.
According to the newspaper, one user claimed Korac "looks like a plastic doll whose face began to melt" while another simply called her a "poor girl."
Earlier, Korac complained that she was single because so far none of the men she met were strong enough to take her on, The Daily Star adds.
All comments
Show new comments (0)