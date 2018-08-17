Bum Bang: Thai Playboy Star Fined for Naked Derriere Smacking Massage Clip

The local police summoned 31 year-old Bunny Numay to the station over what is believed to be a public obscenity act and make her pay 1,000 baht, the equivalent of $30, in fines.
Bunny chose to laugh it all off, noting ironically that she was “in trouble” because “her butt is beautiful,” but was quick to remove the video.
In the 18-second clip, which quickly went viral and even emerged on Thai television after its publication on Tuesday, the adult magazine star, who is also a rather popular Instagrammer, appears smiling and giggling while her bum is monotonously slapped.
❝ When you finally meet that someone who tries their hardest to be with you regardless of how difficult you are, stay with them. Stay with them because finding someone who is willing to be with you at all cost doesn’t happen every day. ❞ Photographer 📸: S.C @suechung Model: N.M @bunny_numay #BetterThanOurYesterday #คนโสด2018 🤣🤟🏻 #ทีมแม่แมว #แม่แมวเอง #ผู้หญิงผมสั้น #แม่แมวแทนแทน #นู๋เมย์แทนแทน ⠀
