Bum Bang: Thai Playboy Star Fined for Naked Derriere Smacking Massage Clip

A Thai Playboy model has been fined after she posted a video on Facebook featuring her bare buttocks being slapped during a massage session.

The local police summoned 31 year-old Bunny Numay to the station over what is believed to be a public obscenity act and make her pay 1,000 baht, the equivalent of $30, in fines.

Bunny chose to laugh it all off, noting ironically that she was “in trouble” because “her butt is beautiful,” but was quick to remove the video.

In the 18-second clip, which quickly went viral and even emerged on Thai television after its publication on Tuesday, the adult magazine star, who is also a rather popular Instagrammer, appears smiling and giggling while her bum is monotonously slapped.