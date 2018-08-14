Register
00:46 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Carolina man spots UFO while at work

    ‘This Is a Spacecraft': US Man Spots Mysterious UFO While at Work (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Jason Swing
    Viral
    Get short URL
    304

    A video showing a mysterious unidentified flying object hovering above some trees near Lake Norman, North Carolina, earlier this year is sparking talk of alien life on Earth.

    The video, which was originally published via YouTube by Jason Swing on May 29, saw an uptick in viewers after it caught the attention of fellow channel "The Hidden Underbelly 2.0."

    In the recording, Swing announces he's seen a "spacecraft," before panning his camera over to a blimp-like object flying near the lake.

    ​According to Swing, the incident took place early in the day while he was working. "It had been raining all morning. Rain finally stopped, so we went [to] pick up a boat from Lake Norman… When [I] came around the corner I saw this thing sitting still very close," he wrote in the video post.

    In the days since the video went viral, commenters haven't exactly been kind to Swing, with many trash talking his shaky film work. One user even went as far as suggesting that he opted to record the incident "while jumping on a Pogostick."

    What Just Happened Over LA? [LAPD] Helicopter Surrounds UFO? 2018
    © Photo: YouTube/thirdphaseofmoon
    WATCH US Police Heli Flies Circles Round 'UFO' in California Sky

    "So annoying that people can't film properly. I get that they are scared, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," commenter Tom Brown wrote. "A line in the sky can't be that scary. [It] wasn't moving or flashing lights [and] there was no indication that it was alien and not some kind of craft made by humans. Who knows. Wish people would film things properly these days. It's 2018 and we can't even get a good UFO video. Ah well until we get true disclosure nothing will ever change.﻿"

    Others shot down Swing's claim, saying that the object was just a regular ol' plane.

    "Nope. Just a passenger jet coming out of Charlotte Douglas Airport. Flying low (below the cloud deck) on northbound track from airport," viewer Joe Browder wrote. "See this all the time up there. Look at the tops of the trees and bushes each time the video shows the plane and you see that it is steadily moving left to right. Going to look like hovering and slow movement since it is about 4 miles away.﻿'

    According to the Charlotte Observer, the object could easily be the Goodyear Blimp, which was in the Charlotte area for NASCAR's Coca Cola 600 in May.

    ​Swing's footage follows news that a shipwreck explorer reportedly discovered evidence in the Bermuda Triangle that supports claims of alien life on Earth.

    While what Swing's object might've been is still unclear, it's certain that netizens want the amateur documentors of strange phenomena to do better work.

    Related:

    Former Intelligence Officer Demands US Air Force Fork Over UFO Evidence
    Declassified Files Reveal UK Feared Soviets, Chinese Would Acquire UFO Tech
    Germany Withdraws Toy UFO From Sale for Teaching Kids Wrong Things About Nazis
    UFO Invasion? People Stunned By Aerial Flashes Over Russia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Pentagon Reportedly Admits UFO Encounter With US Navy
    Tags:
    UFO sighting, UFO, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse